Sen. Cornyn takes part in police reform roundtable with Dallas law enforcement, community leaders

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced Friday that her department is considering new reforms, including increased transparency and an "early warning" system to identify and remove problem officers.

The chief's announcement followed a meeting between North Texas police leaders and U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

“Help me understand better about not only the problems, but also potential solutions,” Sen. Cornyn said.

“We’re here because George Floyd was just the latest life taken too soon by law enforcement across this country,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

“Everything someone does in law enforcement, it doesn’t matter if they’re in Portland, Maine or Los Angeles, California, it affects everyone wearing this uniform in policing,” Hall added. “We cannot afford to have systems in place that tie our hands. We have work to do.”

“I think what we have to do is we have to work on the training that we’re giving to our officers, in addition, we have to continue to be accountable to our community,” Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said.

“You have to take a stronger role in terms of the dynamics in Washington as it relates to the President’s rhetoric. It is going against everything we’re talking about in this room. You represent us, you represent me,” said Rene Martinez, with North Texas LULAC.

“I think a lot of our community suspects we have two different systems for justice in a sense, and I think that is true based on what I discovered since I’ve been the district attorney of Dallas County,” Dallas County DA John Creuzot said.

After listening intently, Sen. Cornyn assured those in the room he takes it all to heart, and will soon take it back to Washington.

“In many ways, it’s not a new story. This is, as the mayor said, this is the latest episode in a long story that started in the very origins of our country,” he said. “Some of you say this isn’t just a police issue and I think that’s right, because there seems to be a very different experience depending on where you come from, the color of your skin, whether you’re born into poverty or affluence, a very different experience.”