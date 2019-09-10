Selena Gomez makes surprise visit to her old Mansfield ISD middle school

Students at Mansfield ISD were surprised with a visit from a famous former student -- actress and singer Selena Gomez.

“Hello students of Danny Jones Middle School, this is Selena Gomez talking to you,” she said over the school intercom on Monday.

The 27-year-old actress/singer is in North Texas as she films a documentary about her childhood and hometown memories.

She left Danny Jones Middle School as a seventh grader to pursue her acting career.

“This trip I wanted to take my best friend Courtney and also some of my people from my label just to show them where I grew up and how proud I am of where I'm from. Some of my teachers I got to see again and they were a part of my life for so long,”

The Grand Prairie-native talked about how excited she was to see how much Mansfield ISD has grown since she attended school there. She said it was surreal being back in the building for the first time in more than a decade.