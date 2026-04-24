See the World Cup trophy in Dallas free this weekend

The Brief The FIFA World Cup trophy is on display at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free tickets are required and can be reserved only by scanning a QR code on a Coca-Cola product. While some tickets were still available as of Friday morning, they have sold out in other cities.



The FIFA World Cup trophy is in Dallas this weekend, and fans have an opportunity to see it in person.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup trophy is currently on tour in the United States and will stop at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can view the trophy up close and personal. There will also be games and giveaways.

The free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In other cities, tickets have sold out. There were still some available for Dallas as of Friday morning.

How to Get Tickets

To get tickets, fans must scan a QR code on a Coca-Cola product.

The QR code goes to a website where fans can reserve up to four tickets.

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