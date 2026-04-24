See the World Cup trophy in Dallas free this weekend
DALLAS - The FIFA World Cup trophy is in Dallas this weekend, and fans have an opportunity to see it in person.
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)
The FIFA World Cup trophy is currently on tour in the United States and will stop at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Fans can view the trophy up close and personal. There will also be games and giveaways.
The free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In other cities, tickets have sold out. There were still some available for Dallas as of Friday morning.
How to Get Tickets
To get tickets, fans must scan a QR code on a Coca-Cola product.
The QR code goes to a website where fans can reserve up to four tickets.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FIFA, Coca-Cola, and the past news coverage.