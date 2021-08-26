Second police officer with APD dies after battling COVID-19

Another officer with the Austin Police Department has died after battling COVID-19.

This is the second line of duty death from COVID within APD.

Interim APD Chief Joseph Chacon announced on social media that Senior Sergeant Steve Urias #2103 had "passed away while fighting the good fight" on August 26.

"I have to take a moment to remind everyone to take all precautions to keep yourself safe and to keep the virus from spreading," Chief Chacon said in a series of tweets. "The COVID-19 variant has proven more dangerous than previous surges, & we have many staff who are infected w/ the virus, & a few hospitalized still fighting."

Senior Sergeant Steve Urias was with APD for over 31 years.

He is survived by his wife and his two adult children.

