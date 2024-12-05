Second-grader finds loaded gun in backpack at North Richland Hills school

A second-grade student at a North Richland Hills elementary school found a gun in their backpack on Wednesday, according to police.

The child told their teacher at International Leadership of Texas North Richland Hills that they believed a gun was inside their bag. The teacher immediately alerted school administrators and the campus officer, who secured the backpack.

After investigation, the officer found a gun inside the bag with one bullet loaded.

Police said they believe the student’s parents put the gun in the backpack. Additional officers searched the campus and determined there was no danger to other students.

No further details have been released.