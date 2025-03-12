Seared scallops with spicy coconut sauce recipe

Ingredients:

12 scallops

2 tomatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon avocado oil

2 tablespoons butter or ghee

1 tablespoon of curry paste (chillies, garlic, lime zest, ginger)

1 shallot minced finely

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup coconut milk

Salt and black crushed pepper

Fresh cilantro minced

Lemon for zesting

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the shallots and once translucent, add tomatoes with the cut side facing down.

2. Cook undisturbed for 3-5 minutes until charred, then flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add butter to the pot and stir in the curry paste

4. Pour in chicken broth and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

5. Add coconut oil and bring it to a simmer

6. Let it simmer on medium heat for 10 minutes. Don’t let it boil profusely

7. While the sauce is simmering, dry the scallops and remove the side muscle. Season them generously with salt and pepper.

8. In another pan, sear the scallops on both sides till they’ve gotten a nice crust (1-2 minutes both sides)

9. Carefully remove them from the pan and place it in the broth. Cover the pan and let it simmer for about 2 minutes.

10. Serve over toasted garlic and cumin basmati rice :)

