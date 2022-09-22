Search for hit-and-run driver who killed 52-year-old in Dallas

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian on I-30 at Buckner Boulevard.

Witnesses tell sheriff's deputies that the man was struck by a gray or silver Audi sedan on Sunday, Sept. 11 at around 9:10 p.m.

The sedan then fled the scene.

READ MORE: Bicyclist critically injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Ghale Clark.

A witness shared dash cam footage showing the car.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says they believe the Audi is a 2015-2017 A8 sedan with significant damage on its front left side.

If you have any information, call 214-589-2343.