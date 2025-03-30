Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for missing kayaker in Benbrook Lake

Published  March 30, 2025 7:41am CDT
Benbrook
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Dive teams will resume their search early Sunday morning for a missing kayaker in Tarrant County.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say it happened on Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., at Benbrook Lake.

Witnesses say a man in a kayak capsized and did not resurface.

This is the second drowning in two weeks at the lake involving a kayaker.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article is from Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

