Search continues for missing kayaker in Benbrook Lake
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Dive teams will resume their search early Sunday morning for a missing kayaker in Tarrant County.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say it happened on Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., at Benbrook Lake.
Witnesses say a man in a kayak capsized and did not resurface.
This is the second drowning in two weeks at the lake involving a kayaker.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.