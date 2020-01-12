Screening held in Dallas to help find donor for 9-year-old in need of bone marrow transplant

Dozens of people are joining the fight to save the life of 9-year-old Harrison Marcus.

Harrison is in need of a bone marrow transplant. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October after a regular pediatric check-up.

Now, his family is searching across the country for a compatible bone marrow donor.

They hosted a screening at the Parish Episcopal School in Dallas Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of people volunteered to do a cheek swab, and Harrison's family hopes one of them will be a match.

They also want to build the international donor registry.

People who were screened Sunday will be added.

The registry helps thousands of people find donors for a life-saving transplant each year.

“It is not just about Harrison, it is about the bigger picture. Those 14,000 people who are looking for a match, you could potentially save their lives, which is pretty remarkable,” Harrison’s godmother, Aimee Madden, said.

“This very simple act can impact a life and heal individuals suffering from a terrible blood cancer,” said Dave Monaco, head of school at Parish Episcopal School.

Team Harrison will host another donor drive on Thursday, with help from the Dallas Stars.

There will be a screening at the American Airlines Center during Thursday's game.

Anyone in good health -- between the ages of 18 and 55 -- is encouraged to register.