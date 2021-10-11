Scottish Rite celebrates 100 years of caring for children in Dallas

article

Scottish Rite for Children is celebrating 100 years in Dallas.

The hospital opened in 1921 during the polio epidemic.

It originally provided treatment to children suffering from the virus whose families didn’t have the money to pay for treatment.

Courtesy: Scottish Rite

Courtesy: Scottish Rite

After the virus was essentially wiped out by vaccines in the 1950s, the hospital turned its focus to other orthopedic conditions.

Since then, Scottish Rite has become a world-renowned facility with three North Texas locations.

The hospital currently has 280 research projects underway.

The Bank of America building, the most visible building on the Dallas skyline, turned purple overnight in honor of the Scottish Rite’s 100th birthday. The 72-story building is normally green.