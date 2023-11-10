Northeast Dallas house fire kills woman, man hospitalized

A deadly house fire in Northeast Dallas killed a woman on Thursday evening.

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a house on Schroeder Road, not far from Forest Lane just after 7 p.m.

The firefighters saw smoke coming out of the home when they arrived.

A neighbor told them that the occupants were possibly still inside.

DFR teams entered the home and found the woman's body unresponsive at the scene.

An adult man was pulled from the house. He was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time while the Medical Examiner issues a final ruling on the vicitm's cause of death.