Scanning problem affects about 20,000 Tarrant County mail-in ballots

One week before election day, the Tarrant County elections office is scrambling to fix thousands of defective mail-in ballots.

Elections administrator Heider Garcia said barcodes are not scanning properly on some ballots because the print shop that made the ballots did a poor job.

Garcia estimates about 20,000 mail-in ballots are affected.

The elections board will have to manually tabulate those ballots.

Garcia said his top priority is to legally process them and Commissioner Roy Brooks gave him a very clear warning.

“Any solution to this problem that does not result in having every one of those votes counted is unacceptable,” Brooks said during Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting.

The elections administrator emphasized Tarrant County voters with mail-in ballots should send their completed ballots by mail or in person just as they normally would and those ballots will be counted.