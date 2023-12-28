Savanah Soto case update: Videos of persons of interest released

The investigation into the death of Savanah Soto is continuing, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, the department released surveillance video of a vehicle of interest that had two persons of interest inside near where Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead in a car on Tuesday, according to family members.

Soto was nine months pregnant and a week past her due date, according to her family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend found dead in a car, according to her family

On Thursday afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said that Savanah's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and her death was a homicide.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office also said that Matthew Guerra's death is a contact wound of the head and the manner of death is pending.

The vehicle of interest is said to be a dark-colored truck, with a bed cover.

If you have any information on where the vehicle of interest is or who the persons of interest are, you're asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.