Saturation Saturday: Police increase patrols, offer free rides to prevent drunk driving

The Brief Law enforcement in North Texas is increasing patrols on Saturday, August 23, for "Saturation Saturday," a heightened effort against drunken driving. The initiative is in partnership with MADD and aims to raise awareness ahead of the Labor Day weekend. In Mesquite, the police department and a police association are offering free Lyft rides home through a QR code on coasters at local bars and restaurants.



Law enforcement across North Texas and Mothers Against Drunk Driving continue to sound the warning that "Saturation Saturday" is this weekend.

It’s heightened activity against drunken driving in advance of the big Labor Day weekend.

Saturation Saturday

What we know:

Aug. 23 marks Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s eighth "Saturation Saturday."

It’s a day of increased police patrols and amplified messages about alternatives to getting behind the wheel after drinking.

This year, MADD North Texas is partnering with the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Police Association through their Get a Ride program.

They will distribute 5,000 coasters to restaurants and bars. Each has a QR code that customers can scan to get a free Lyft ride home.

Those rides will all be paid for by the police association.

What they're saying:

"'Saturation Saturday' is a significant nationwide initiative addressing the critical issue of impaired driving, particularly in light of the upcoming Labor Day weekend," said Emma Douglas, the program manager for MADD Texas.

"We need parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of impaired driving. We need friends to hold each other accountable and to force their friends who have had too much to get a safe ride home," added Mesquite Police Chief David Gill.

Local perspective:

Kari Rough got emotional when she talked about losing both her children in car accidents. Her daughter, Megan Michelle, was killed by a drunken driver.

"She went off to school at Texas Tech and was hit by a drunk driver in December of 2012," she said.

Rough said the students at Texas Tech asked her to help bring awareness to the problem.

"We talked to some of the local folks in Lubbock, as well as some other folks across the state of Texas, and helped the kids take some ownership. And within that, they developed Raiders Against Drunk Driving. And so, what a really good impact Mothers Against Drunk Driving is having on students," she said.

Since then, Rough has helped to establish chapters on other college campuses in Texas and across the United States.

"We can’t change the world, but if one at a time is effective, then we’ve done a little bit of our part," she said.

What you can do:

Mesquite’s chief hopes others will do their part, "Saturation Saturday" and beyond, to help curb drunken driving.

"We need citizens to call us when they see somebody operating a vehicle impaired. Together we’re making progress. Together we’re making lives. There’s still a lot more to do," Gill said.