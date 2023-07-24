Dallas to proclaim Monday 'Santos Rodriguez Day' in honor of 12-year-old boy

The city of Dallas will proclaim Monday "Santos Rodriguez Day" in honor of a 12-year-old boy who was murdered by a Dallas police officer 50 years ago.

Rodriguez was killed on July 24, 1973 after an officer questioned him about a theft at a gas station.

The now-deceased officer, Darrell Cain, shot and killed Rodriguez while playing Russian Roulette to try to get him to confess.

Cain was convicted of murder and served half of a five-year sentence.

In the days after, tensions rose and protests followed. The Latino community called for justice for Rodriguez.

His mother didn’t get an apology from the Dallas Police Department until 48 years later. It came from Chief Eddie Garcia in 2021.

In addition to the proclamation Monday, there are other events honoring Rodriguez, including a symposium, poetry reading, and live discussion.

Organizations said the ceremony will be a chance to turn painful history into an important lesson.