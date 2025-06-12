10 rescued from flooding in Palo Pinto County

The Brief A storm that stalled over Palo Pinto County overnight dropped about 6 inches of rain. That caused flooding in some areas, and first responders had to rescue at least 10 people. Many of those people are now dealing with significant water damage to their homes.



First responders in Palo Pinto County braved rushing floodwaters to rescue at least 10 people.

Officials said the water surged up to 4 feet in some areas.

Palo Pinto Flooding

What we know:

The overnight storms stalled over Santo, which is about 50 miles west of Fort Worth.

Santo Volunteer Fire & EMS officials said they received calls around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday of people trapped in their homes as the water level rose.

Because fire trucks couldn’t get through the high water, crews had to evacuate some people on foot.

The floodwaters reached almost to the headlights of ambulances. Someone had to walk in front of the truck to make sure it didn’t drive off the roadway.

Even the train lines in that area were shut down because of the water rushing over the tracks.

By 2 a.m., at least 10 people had been rescued.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but many families now have water damage to their homes.

What they're saying:

Video taken by the department shows just how quickly the situation became dangerous.

The fire chief said he hasn’t seen rushing water this severe since the 90s.

What's next:

Although the water has started to recede and some people have already returned home, the first responders still urge caution.

"We still request that people traveling on FM 4 and in the area to watch for high waters across the road. It may not look deep but it has been more than 4 feet in some locations. So there’s still a possibility that cars can be moved off roadways," said Cyndi Smith, a spokeswoman for the department.