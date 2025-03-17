Missing Grand Prairie 5-year-old boy found dead in nearby creek

The Brief Santiago Aburto, 5, was found dead Monday afternoon in a nearby creek. Grand Prairie Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert Monday morning. Santiago went missing Sunday around 7 p.m. from the Ashton Park Apartments off West Pioneer Parkway after he walked out of his home. The investigation is ongoing.



A 5-year-old boy at the center of an Endangered Missing Person Alert out of Grand Prairie has been found dead.

What we know:

Police confirm Santiago Aburto’s body was found Monday around 3:30 p.m. in a creek near the Ashton Park Apartments off West Pioneer Parkway, where the boy went missing from the day before.

Video from SKY 4 showed law enforcement's search in the creek and surrounding areas.

Police say Santiago's body was found four feet underwater. His body was not visible from the ground since the water had zero visibility.

A black tent was put up near the creek after the boy's body was found nearby.

Police did not immediately say in what circumstances his body was found, but they said no foul play is suspected.

The Endangered Missing Person Alert has since been canceled.

The backstory:

Santiago Aburto went missing Sunday evening around 7 p.m. after police say he walked out of his home and didn’t return.

An Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued Monday around 6 a.m. for Santiago, who had an intellectual disability.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why Santiago left his home or how many people were in the house with him at the time.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed in this case. The investigation is ongoing.