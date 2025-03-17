Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a 5-year-old boy last seen Sunday, March 16.
Photo of 5-year-old Santiago Aburto: Endangered Missing Person Alert.
What we know:
Santiago Aburto was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Pioneer Parkway. Police say he has an intellectual disability, and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
Aburto was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "Mickey" on it, blue shorts, and no shoes. He is described as Hispanic, 3 feet 10 inches tall, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at (972) 237-8790.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Grand Prairie police.