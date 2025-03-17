Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a 5-year-old boy last seen Sunday, March 16.

Photo of 5-year-old Santiago Aburto: Endangered Missing Person Alert.

What we know:

Santiago Aburto was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Pioneer Parkway. Police say he has an intellectual disability, and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Aburto was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "Mickey" on it, blue shorts, and no shoes. He is described as Hispanic, 3 feet 10 inches tall, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at (972) 237-8790.