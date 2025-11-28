Santa brings in holidays with style at Fort Worth Stockyards

The Brief Cowboy Santa made his grand entrance at the Fort Worth Stockyards in a Cadillac Eldorado, to the crowd’s delight. Families enjoyed ice skating, food, photos, and holiday fun in the festive Stockyards atmosphere. Visitors from across Texas and beyond joined the celebration, kicking off the Christmas season in true Western style.



The holidays kicked off in cowboy fashion on Friday, and what better way for Santa to swing through the Fort Worth Stockyards than in a Cadillac Eldorado?

Holidays at Stockyards

The grand arrival of cowboy Santa was the tip of the iceberg.

The fun was everywhere you looked, with holiday ice skating in the Stockyards and endless backdrops to pose for pics.

What they're saying:

"I thought Santa rode in style today. He was riding in style today, yeah, with his cowboy hat and that little car, too," said Morgan Andress.

Some visitors, like Ally Misso, were visiting family. Misso traveled to North Texas from Oregon.

"I would just say family and friends are the best part of being down here. I love them very much," Misso said.

Hundreds of families fresh from Thanksgiving dinner showed up early for the parade and more.

"We live in Houston, but we just came for the holiday," said visitor Mauricio Uchino. "Amazing, amazing. The weather is nice so far."

From the kiddos, to the kids at heart, everyone had a great time. That includes William Wilson from South Carolina, who bought a new lid to look the part.

"Just got out of the store, boy, I came here with this old Easter hat," Wilson said.