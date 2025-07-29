Irving day care teacher arrested for alleged child abuse

article

The Brief An Irving day care teacher, Sandra Johnson Randall, faces a felony charge for allegedly harming a 4-year-old boy. The child's mother reported physical and mental abuse, and surveillance footage reportedly shows Randall aggressively grabbing the boy's face. Sloan School, where the alleged incident occurred, has not yet released a statement regarding the charges.



An Irving educator faces a felony charge after allegedly repeatedly harming a 4-year-old boy, according to an arrest affidavit.

What we know:

The child's mother contacted Irving police, expressing concerns that a teacher was physically harming her son. On July 11, she took her son to the Irving Family Advocacy Center, reporting that he was a victim of physical and mental abuse.

The educator connected to the alleged abuse is Sandra Johnson Randall, a 62-year-old day care teacher at Sloan School in Irving.

Investigators interviewed the boy, who said Randall hurt him by "tucking him in tightly, grabbing his face, and scratching his face," the affidavit states.

On July 23, detectives obtained surveillance footage from the school, showing Randall aggressively grabbing the boy's face three days prior, on July 20. The next day, the boy's mother showed police a photo of his face with a scratch.

Investigators said Randall acted without reason and that the face grab caused injury to the child.

Randall was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

Dig deeper:

Sloan School is a private Christian school in Irving that serves preschool through fifth grade. School officials have not yet released a statement regarding the incident.