A cruise ship returned to San Francisco from the Panama Canal on Sunday morning, with multiple positive COVID cases.

According to cruise officials, the Ruby Princess returned from a 15-day Panama Canal cruise Sunday morning, bringing with it multiple passengers who tested positive for COVID.

SEE ALSO: US team capsizes catamaran in San Francisco Bay ahead of $1 million race

Princess Cruises said the guest and crew vaccination rates were at 100%. They said all passengers who tested positive were either asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic.

Those guests who tested positive and have not completed the isolation period, will either return home via private transportation or were provided with accommodations ashore to hotels coordinated in advance for isolation and quarantine, according to the cruise line.

SEE ALSO: Multi-day cannabis culture celebration tied to 4/20 coming to San Francisco

The Port of San Francisco said that cruise ships and other vessels are responsible for arranging private transportation and private accommodations on shore for COVID-positive passengers or crew to use for quarantine. They must also have private agreements with medical facilities to treat passengers and crew who need to be hospitalized for COVID.

Advertisement

"These agreements are in place to protect local public resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.," the port said in a statement.