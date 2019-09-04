San Francisco Board of Supervisors designates NRA domestic terrorist organization

The city of San Francisco has formally adopted a resolution calling the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took the step of officially declaring the nation's premier gun-ownership advocates a terrorist organization.

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani wrote the scathing declaration reading in part, "the National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence."

She continued, "The NRA exists to spread dis-information, and knowingly puts guns into the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us," said Stefani, whose district includes the Marina and Presidio.

"The NRA has it coming to them, and I will do everything that I possibly can to call them out on what they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization," said Stefani.

In fact, Stefani wrote the declaration following the July mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The gunman killed three people before being cornered and shot by police and ultimately taking his own life.

"Then the next weekend we had Dayton, Ohio. We had El Paso, Texas. Now we've had Odessa, Texas, and people are dying every day in this country," said Stefani. "And doing nothing is not an option, and that it what the NRA continues to do."

The NRA responded with a statement reading in part, "This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few. The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans.”

Supervisor Stefani said she doesn't want this to end with this declaration. The declaration calls on the city to reach out to other cities, states and even the federal government to adopt similar declarations.

