Salvation Army opens cooling stations in North Texas

The Salvation Army opened some of its cooling stations in North Texas to provide relief from the near triple digit temperatures.

The organization is inviting people who need help including the homeless and people without access to air conditioning.

Some locations are letting people come inside. Others have drive-thru lanes to offer bottled water and box fans.

"This will happen throughout the summer when the temperatures are hovering around 100 degrees. Again, it’s so important to make sure that we protect individuals in the community throughout the heat wave," said Jeff Upperman, the director of operations for the Salvation Army.

Locations include:

Arlington: 712 W. Abram Street

Dallas: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Denton: 1508 E. McKinney Street

Fort Worth: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue and 3023 NW 24th St.

Garland: 451 W. Avenue D

Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road

Lewisville: 206 W. Main Street

McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Plano: 3528 E. 14th Street

Pleasant Grove: 8341 Elam Road

Waxahachie: 620 Farley Street

For more information, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.