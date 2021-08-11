Salvation Army opens cooling stations in North Texas
DALLAS - The Salvation Army opened some of its cooling stations in North Texas to provide relief from the near triple digit temperatures.
The organization is inviting people who need help including the homeless and people without access to air conditioning.
Some locations are letting people come inside. Others have drive-thru lanes to offer bottled water and box fans.
"This will happen throughout the summer when the temperatures are hovering around 100 degrees. Again, it’s so important to make sure that we protect individuals in the community throughout the heat wave," said Jeff Upperman, the director of operations for the Salvation Army.
Locations include:
- Arlington: 712 W. Abram Street
- Dallas: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Denton: 1508 E. McKinney Street
- Fort Worth: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue and 3023 NW 24th St.
- Garland: 451 W. Avenue D
- Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road
- Lewisville: 206 W. Main Street
- McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
- Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard
- Plano: 3528 E. 14th Street
- Pleasant Grove: 8341 Elam Road
- Waxahachie: 620 Farley Street
For more information, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.