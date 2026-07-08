Salvation Army opens cooling stations across North Texas as heat index spikes

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The Brief The Salvation Army of North Texas has opened 13 cooling and hydration stations across five local counties to protect vulnerable residents from extreme summer heat. Emergency canteens are delivering water directly to unsheltered populations, and the organization is offering utility bill financial assistance to low-income families. Operational hours for specific centers vary, and officials are directing residents to their website for full schedules and donation opportunities.



With the regional heat index climbing into the triple digits for the first time this summer, The Salvation Army of North Texas has activated all of its cooling and hydration stations across five area counties to protect vulnerable residents from potentially deadly temperatures.

North Texas cooling centers open

Big picture view:

The activation opens 13 dedicated stations across Dallas, Denton, Collin, Ellis, and Tarrant counties, providing immediate shelter, water, and food. The Salvation Army, the region’s largest social services provider, is also deploying emergency disaster mobile feeding units, known as canteens, to deliver hydration and relief directly to unsheltered populations.

Extreme heat remains the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States, outstripping annual deaths from tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods. Unsheltered individuals, seniors, children, and those with chronic medical conditions face the highest risk of heat stress due to a lack of regular access to air conditioning and medical intervention.

The activation follows an unseasonably warm spring that broke local temperature records dating back to the 1960s. Forecasters with The Weather Channel predict a hotter-than-normal summer for Texas. In 2025, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex recorded seven days with temperatures hitting 100 degrees or higher.

What they're saying:

"We are dedicated to providing our most vulnerable neighbors with the resources they need to have relief from the extreme heat," said Major Rob Webb, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "Our reach expands beyond the initial heat relief services as we open our doors to reach as many people as we can and offer programs and services for these individuals to have long-term success year-round."

The North Texas Area Command triggers its heat relief protocol when regional forecasts predict temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, typically for multiple days, or when the heat index is expected to exceed 105 degrees for more than two consecutive days.

In addition to physical cooling centers, the organization is offering financial assistance to low-income families and individuals struggling to afford rising summer utility bills.

The following locations are currently operating heat relief initiatives:

Dallas County : Garland Corps Community Center, Irving Corps Community Center, Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center, and the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (hydration station).

Tarrant County : Arlington Corps Community Center, Northside Corps Community Center, and the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center (hydration station).

Collin County : Plano Corps Community Center and McKinney Corps Community Center.

Denton County : Denton Corps Community Center and Lewisville Corps Community Center.

Ellis County: Waxahachie Corps Community Center.

Dig deeper:

Beyond seasonal emergency relief, The Salvation Army operates 21 centers across six North Texas counties, housing roughly 1,300 people per night across its shelters and rehabilitation facilities, while feeding 10,000 people weekly through its food pantries.

Information regarding specific operating hours for each cooling station, as well as donation opportunities for the relief effort, can be found at SalvationArmyNTX.org/north-Texas/heat-relief.