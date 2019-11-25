Salvation Army kicks off 2019 Red Kettle Campaign in Dallas

article

The Salvation Army of North Texas kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Monday in downtown Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made the first donation and was joined by other city leaders in front of Neiman Marcus on Main Street.

Money raised goes toward helping the homeless at 17 centers in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Ellis counties.

The Salvation Army has recently been criticized by LGBTQ advocates, including pop star Ellie Goulding, who is performing at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game as part of a national campaign launch for the organization.

Leaders on Monday said they do not refuse service to anyone.

“The message is we help without any discrimination,” said The Salvation Army’s Barbara Rich. “Maybe that message hasn't gotten out.”

This is the 129th year of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.