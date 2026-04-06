Truck driver critically injured, 9,000-gallon gasoline tanker ignites after Fort Worth crash

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fort Worth gasoline tanker fire

The Brief A truck driver is in critical condition with severe burns after his 9,000-gallon gasoline tanker ignited following a crash in Fort Worth early Sunday. Officials said the driver was attempting to use specialized equipment to shield a nearby gas station from the flames when downed power lines caused the surrounding fuel to catch fire. Hazardous materials teams worked for several hours to contain the massive blaze, and no other injuries were reported.



A truck driver is in critical condition after a car struck his gasoline tanker in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, sparking a massive fire that burned for several hours.

What we know:

Fort Worth firefighters responded to the intersection of Trinity Boulevard and Highway 360 shortly after the collision occurred. Investigators say a passenger car struck the tanker, which was carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline, causing the truck to ignite and knocking down nearby power lines.

Hazardous materials teams were called to the scene to contain the blaze.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was attempting to deploy specialized equipment to prevent the fire from spreading into a nearby gas station parking lot when the gasoline around him ignited, likely due to the downed power lines.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe burns and was last reported to be in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.