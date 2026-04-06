Teen killed in 'accidental' shooting at Fort Worth apartment; 16-year-old in custody

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fort Worth shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex on South Hulen Street in Fort Worth. Investigators believe another teenager accidentally discharged the firearm while the two were inside an apartment together. A 16-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the events leading up to the shooting.



A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly accidentally shot and killed another teenager at a Fort Worth home Sunday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of South Hulen Street shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that two teenagers were inside an apartment when one of them discharged a firearm. The round struck the victim in the chest.

Police detained the 16-year-old suspect at the scene.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives are investigating the specific circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What they're saying:

In a news release, the Fort Worth Police Department addressed the impact of the fatality on the neighborhood:

"The Fort Worth Police Department recognizes the profound effect this tragic incident has on the victim’s family and the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department."