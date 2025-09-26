Multiple North Texas agencies arrest 3 in carjacking, traffic crash

article

The Brief A carjacking in Sachse led to a traffic crash and a pursuit into a neighboring city. All three suspects have been arrested after a manhunt by multiple agencies. The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.



Three suspects are in custody after a carjacking led to a manhunt by numerous North Texas agencies.

Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking turned crash in Sachse and developed into a manhunt in Garland.

North Texas carjacking investigation

What we know:

Sachse PD was looking for two suspects in the incident after the chase led from their jurisdiction into Garland early Friday afternoon.

They say it began when three suspects flashed a gun at the carjacking victim before fleeing the scene in his car.

While officers responded to the location, they say the suspects crashed at the intersection of SH 78 and Murphy Road. They then fled on foot towards Garland.

Garland PD then joined in the search at the Firewheel Golf Course, finding one suspect.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firewheel Golf Course search

Further searching eventually led to the capture of all three suspects, Sachse PD announced around 8 p.m.

Mesquite, Dallas, and Sachse Police Departments, as well as the Department of Public Safety Troopers who provided air and drone support, all assisted in the manhunt.

Police believe the suspects were involved in similar crimes in other cities in the area.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects have not been released.