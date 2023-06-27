Ryan Seacrest to host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak announced retirement

article

Media personality Ryan Seacrest announced on Twitter he would be the next host of "Wheel of Fortune" after long-time host Pat Sajak announced his retirement.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest posted Tuesday. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. He's estimated to be worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Earlier this month, Sajak announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," the tweet said.

Sajak, 76, has presided over the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted in 1975.

Along with Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982, Sajak has been a television mainstay. The show soon shifted to a syndication and aired in the evening in many markets, becoming one of the most successful game shows in history.

Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing. Check back for details.