RV fire shuts down I-635 in Garland

By
Published  June 5, 2025 2:06pm CDT
Garland
The Brief

    • An RV caught on fire on eastbound I-635 near Jupiter Road in Garland Thursday afternoon.
    • The driver wasn't hurt.
    • One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

GARLAND, Texas - Part of the LBJ Freeway in Garland was shut down on Thursday afternoon because of an RV fire.

What we know:

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on eastbound I-635 near Jupiter Road.

The Garland Fire Department confirmed that an RV caught fire on the freeway.

The driver was not hurt, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries. 

Several lanes of the highway were shut down because of the cleanup.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

It’s not clear when the freeway will reopen.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Garland Fire Department and Garland Police Department.

