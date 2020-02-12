Rush hour rain leads to traffic trouble in North Texas

article

Heavy rain and high caused some typical trouble spots in North Texas Wednesday morning.

At least one car got stuck in high water near the eastbound Interstate 30 to Interstate 45 ramp in Dallas. Video showed workers clearing and clogged drain and watching the water slowly recede.

The weather likely also caused a fatal crash and numerous onlooker crashes early Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 75 near Royal Lane.

By 8 a.m., the roads were a mess. Duncanville ISD asked parents to be patient because its buses were running late due to the rain and so many crashes.

Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner encouraged drivers to be extra careful on the wet roads.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the rain was expected to last through the morning rush hour or “slow hour.” He said it would start to diminish after 9 a.m. and scatter out by noon before drying out Wednesday afternoon.

And thankfully, once the soaking is over there are drier days in the forecast. Temperatures should stay in the 50s Wednesday and then turn chilly and brisk on Thursday and then cool on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be milder with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.