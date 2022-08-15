Round Rock suspect barricaded with rigged explosives: report

The Round Rock Police Department is responding to reports of a barricaded subject at a home in Northeast Round Rock.

Police say the barricaded subject is believed to be an adult male.

Sunrise Road has been shut down between Bradley Lane/David Curry Drive and Bowman Road/Tiger Trail while officers are responding to the report in the 2300 block of Vernell Way.

RRPD says that there is also a report of rigged explosives at the home and a few dozen homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution, but as of 4 p.m., no active explosives have been found.

The Austin Police Department's bomb squad is on site. The FBI, ATF, and the Williamson County and Central Texas Regional SWAT teams are on site as well.

RRPD says the Allen R. Baca Center on W Bagdad Ave has a room set up for those who have been evacuated.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.