Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Abbott announces $10K reward for information

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office is now offering a reward for information about Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

The office is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the shooting.

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy this past weekend that took the lives of two innocent Texans and injured fourteen other victims at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock," said Abbott in a statement. "Texas is deploying our full support to local law enforcement to ensure those involved in this heinous crime are found and brought to justice. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With your help, we will capture these criminals and put them behind bars."

Two people, 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville, died in the shooting. Fourteen others between the ages of 10 and 62 were injured and taken to the hospital.

As of June 16, most of those injured had been released and those still hospitalized were in stable condition, according to Round Rock police.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Williamson County Crime Stoppers and ATF are also offering $5,000 each, bringing the total reward amount up to $20,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law.