Ross Fire update: Wildfire 31% contained

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The Brief The Ross Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties is 31% contained as firefighters work to stop new growth. The wildfire has damaged 157 structures, including 18 occupied homes, while crews have saved 453 others. No evacuation orders are in place, but Highway 254 remains closed in the fire area.



Firefighters continue to work on the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties on Saturday.

According to the Texas A&M Forest service, the wildfire is around 31% contained.

Ross wildfire

Texas A&M Forest Service Chief Boe Adler said fire activity increased on Friday, but the growth was held inside existing controlled areas. According to the briefing, firefighters on Friday battled flare-ups and spot fires that crossed containment lines.

Crews are expected to focus on new fire growth east of Farm to Market Road 4, where heavy equipment is being used to build containment lines. Firefighters are also working to clean up hot spots in the northern section of the fire, and are constructing and strengthening containment lines in the south.

Adler said the fire remains east of Highway 16 near the fish hatchery, but was not threatening the hatchery.

As of Saturday morning, no evacuation orders were in place and only Highway 254 remains closed between North Highway 16 and North FM4.

The fire has damaged 157 structures, including 18 occupied homes. The agency said 453 structures have been saved by firefighters.