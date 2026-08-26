Dallas County confirms measles case with 3 locations for exposure

The Brief Dallas County confirmed a measles case in a resident, marking a potential exposure risk in the area. The patient visited locations in Allen, Fairview, and Frisco on Aug. 14 and 15 while infectious. Officials advise unvaccinated or high-risk individuals who were at those sites to monitor for symptoms.



Dallas County is reporting a confirmed case of the measles and shared three locations where that patient may have exposed others.

Dallas County Measles

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What we know:

The patient is a Dallas County resident, but no details about his or her identity were shared for privacy reasons.

According to the health department, there are three locations where the patient visited last week, possibly exposing others.

Turrentine Jackson Morrow Chapel in Allen from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 14

Gloria’s Restaurant in Fairview from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 14

The Revel Patio Grill in Frisco from around 8 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 15

What they're saying:

"Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is also highly preventable," said Dr. Philip Huang, the Dallas County health director. "If you were at one of these locations during the identified time period, check your vaccination status and watch closely for symptoms. Most importantly, make sure you and your family are up to date on the MMR vaccine. Vaccination remains our best protection against measles and the best way to prevent further spread in our community."

Measles Symptoms

Big picture view:

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze.

Symptoms typically start with a high fever, a cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and white spots inside the mouth. A rash typically develops three to five days after the first symptoms begin.

What you can do:

Health officials said healthy individuals who are fully vaccinated have a very low risk of contracting the disease.

Those who are unvaccinated, too young to be vaccinated or have weakened immune systems should keep an eye out for symptoms and reach out to a healthcare provider with concerns.