TCU football heads to Dublin, Ireland for season-opening game vs. North Carolina

The Brief TCU will begin their 2026 football season on Saturday, August 29, in Dublin, Ireland as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against North Carolina. The Horned Frogs will be quarterbacked by Jaden Craig, who transferred to Fort Worth after setting multiple records while playing at Harvard. This is a rematch of last year's season-opener between TCU and North Carolina, with the Horned Frogs shellacking the Tar Heels by a 48-14 final score in Chapel Hill.



What's the best way to kick off a football season? With a game in Dublin, Ireland, of course! That's where TCU will play their first game of the 2026 college football season.

Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Dublin, Ireland - August 24: The Logo of the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic during the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between Florida State and Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by M Expand

On Saturday, August 29, at 11 p.m. CT, TCU and North Carolina will clash in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The game will be played in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium, which seats 48,000 people.

It's the first time either TCU or North Carolina have played an international contest, and the fifth matchup all-time between the two teams.

The game is a rematch of both team's 2025 opener, when TCU crushed UNC 48-14 in Chapel Hill to open the season.

TCU begins new season

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 14: TCU Horned Frogs mascot Super Frog runs onto the field before a game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs on October 14, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Expand

The Horned Frogs look to improve on a 9-4 record they achieved in 2025.

The team is once again coached by Sonny Dykes, who has been the head coach of the Horned Frogs since 2022. Dykes led TCU to the CFP National Championship Game in 2022.

FRISCO, TEXAS - JULY 08: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star on July 08, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

TCU returns Andy Avalos as defensive coordinator, but will be breaking in a new offensive coordinator. Gordon Sammis, who previously coached at UConn, joined the team's offensive staff this offseason.

At quarterback, Jaden Craig will be tasked with leading TCU's offense. Craig transferred to TCU this offseason after spending several years at Harvard. Craig is Harvard's all-time passing yards leader and touchdown leader.

North Carolina and Bill Belichick

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 17: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels fields questions during the ACC Kickoff media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown on July 17, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Im Expand

The Tar Heels have plenty of room to improve upon last season.

North Carolina is coming off a 4-8 season, including the aforementioned beat down by TCU.

Head coach Bill Belichick has not yet figured out the college game after mastering the NFL. He's joined on the Tar Heels' staff by Bobby Petrino, the longtime college football head coach who will serve as UNC's offensive coordinator.

Belichick has never won an international game in college, but he has won three international games as an NFL head coach.

What's next:

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.