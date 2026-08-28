Downtown Dallas crash sends 4 to the hospital
DALLAS - A multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas sent four people to the hospital on Thursday night.
What we know:
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Main and North Akard streets.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said one of the vehicles hit a tree. Photos showed a gray sports car with lots of damage on the front.
Four people were hospitalized, DFR said.
What they're saying:
A witness told FOX 4 the driver of the gray car was speeding in the left lane of traffic and hit another vehicle before spinning a few times and hitting the tree. He saw the driver try to run away but said police officers caught him.
At least one of the other drivers and a pedestrian were hurt, the witness said.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on what led to the crash. A police investigation is underway.
It’s also not clear how serious the victims’ injuries are.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue.