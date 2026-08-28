Downtown Dallas crash sends 4 to the hospital

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The Brief Four people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash at Main and North Akard streets in Downtown Dallas on Thursday night. One vehicle struck a tree, and a gray sports car sustained heavy front-end damage during the collision. The cause of the crash and the severity of the victims' injuries remain unknown as a police investigation is underway.



A multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas sent four people to the hospital on Thursday night.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Main and North Akard streets.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said one of the vehicles hit a tree. Photos showed a gray sports car with lots of damage on the front.

Four people were hospitalized, DFR said.

What they're saying:

A witness told FOX 4 the driver of the gray car was speeding in the left lane of traffic and hit another vehicle before spinning a few times and hitting the tree. He saw the driver try to run away but said police officers caught him.

At least one of the other drivers and a pedestrian were hurt, the witness said.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what led to the crash. A police investigation is underway.

It’s also not clear how serious the victims’ injuries are.