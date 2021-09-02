Roof collapses at Plano mattress store

article

The roof of a Plano mattress store collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The collapse happened at the Sleep Experts in the 2000 block of Dallas Parkway.

Fire crews were called out just before 4:30 p.m. The store was not open at that time, and no one was inside.

Responding firefighters worked to shore up the remaining portion of the roof so investigators could enter the store safely.

The gas and water have been turned off.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.