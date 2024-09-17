Rollover crash traps dozens of cattle in Arlington

article

The Brief A cattle hauler overturned on I-30 in Arlington early Tuesday morning. Police confirmed there were dozens of cattle in the trailer. It's not clear how many were killed. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office's animal unit helped to move the surviving animals off the truck.



A truck hauling cattle overturned in Arlington, blocking traffic on an Interstate 30 bridge for hours.

Several dozen cattle were inside the trailer when it rolled over on I-30 near Baird Farm Road early Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

It’s also not known how many cattle died, but there were reports of at least one wandering away.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office called in its animal unit to help get the remaining animals off the truck.

The crash cleared after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.