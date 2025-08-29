Suspect in Rockwall hot car death was baby's step-grandfather
ROCKWALL, Texas - The man who was arrested earlier this week for the death of a 6-month-old baby girl in Rockwall was her step-grandfather, according to family members.
Rockwall Hot Car Death
Rymedi Worth
What's new:
Family members have identified the baby as 6-month-old Rymedi Worth.
They said her step-grandfather, 36-year-old Camerone Leichman, was supposed to drop her off at day care on Tuesday morning after he dropped his wife off at work at Rockwall Heath High School.
Instead, investigators said he drove back home and left the infant in her car seat in the back of the car all day long.
Baby Rymedi’s body wasn’t discovered until Leichman returned to the high school to pick up his wife around 4:40 p.m.
What they're saying:
The family’s neighbor called the whole thing heartbreaking and unbelievable.
"I’m so heartbroken about that. I am so sad about that. I don’t understand. I just don’t understand," Wyee Johnson said. "How can he forget her?"
Johnson said she knows the baby’s mother is devastated and will be dealing with grief for a long time.
"She trusted him with her baby," she said. "And I’m not working. I wish she would have just asked me. I would’ve kept her for her."
What's next:
Leichman remains in the Rockwall County jail with a bond set at $500,000.
He is facing charges of injury to a child, which is a second-degree felony.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Rockwall Police Department, a spokesman for the victim's family, and neighbors.