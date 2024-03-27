Rockford stabbing suspect carried out deadly attack in his own neighborhood

A man is facing murder charges after a stabbing spree in Rockford left four people dead and seven others injured on Wednesday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during a news conference on Thursday that 22-year-old Christian Soto would be in court this afternoon to hear the charges and for a judge to determine if he will remain in jail pending trial.

Soto is also charged with seven counts of attempted murder and home invasion with a dangerous weapon. Three people remained hospitalized Thursday, officials said. The other four were treated and released, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said.

On Wednesday, Rockford police were called at 1:14 p.m. to multiple addresses on Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue. There, they located multiple victims who were stabbed.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Another victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

Soto was taken into custody about 20 minutes after police were called. He lives in the neighborhood where the incident occurred, and resides only five houses down from the first home that was attacked.

According to a neighbor, Soto may have been on drugs and hallucinating during the stabbing rampage.

The four deceased victims were identified Thursday by the mayor of Rockford. They are: 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb, 23-year-old Jacob Schupbach, 49-year-old Jay Larson, and 63-year-old Ramona Schupbach.

One of the victims was a mail carrier who worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, officials confirmed. The postal worker was reportedly run over by a vehicle and then stabbed.

"Postal inspectors are working with the Rockford Police Department in this investigation," agency spokesperson Michael Martel said in an email.

Police said there was "no clear motive" in the stabbing spree. Soto's criminal history includes minor traffic offenses.

The stabbings came just days after a teenage employee was stabbed and killed inside a Walmart in the city.

The city of Rockford planned to hold a vigil for the victims on Thursday hosted by local faith leaders.

Residents in the neighborhood and loved ones of the victims will have access to emotional support and counseling services free of charge at Flinn Middle School at these certain times/locations:

9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, March 29

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Rockford, home to about 150,000 people, is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago. Its economy was decimated by industrial change in the 1980s and now largely depends on manufacturing and healthcare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.