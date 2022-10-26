A jury has sentenced the man charged with killing a Harris County deputy during a traffic stop, to death.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the verdict was made Wednesday, to sentence Solis to death. This comes nearly 10 days after he was found guilty of Deputy Dhaliwal's murder.

A week before his sentencing, Solis chose to represent himself in court.

Deputy Dhaliwal, the first Sikh deputy for the department, was killed in the line of duty on September 27, 2019.

"The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in the head in broad daylight," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death."

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Willancy Court near West Road when a male suspect approached from behind and shot him. Deputy Dhaliwal was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Solis was taken into custody and charged. In December 2019, Solis was indicted by a grand jury for the capital murder charge.