Robert Roberson's Texas execution paused again

The Brief The execution of Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson has been delayed again. Roberson was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Oct. 16. He was set to be the first person in the U.S. put to death for a murder conviction tied to the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome.



A Texas judge has once again paused the execution of Robert Roberson, according to the Associated Press.

Roberson was scheduled to die by lethal injection next Thursday. The move comes after a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers called for a review of his case this week.

The 58-year-old from Palestine, Texas was charged in the death of his 2-year-old daughter in 2002. He has maintained his innocence the entire 23 years he has spent on death row.

This is the third time lawyers have been able to delay his execution as many question the science behind shaken baby syndrome and whether or not Roberson was given a fair trial as an undiagnosed autistic person.

Robert Roberson ‘Shaken Baby’ Case

The backstory:

Roberson has spent more than two decades on death row, convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki.

In 2003, prosecutors at Roberson’s trial argued he hit and violently shook his daughter, causing severe head trauma, but Roberson’s lawyers and some medical experts say his daughter died from complications related to pneumonia.

They also question the science behind shaken baby syndrome. The medical industry considers it a diagnosis, but recent studies challenge its validity.

Roberson’s current attorneys argued his undiagnosed autism at the time of trial helped convict him because his flat demeanor was seen as a sign of guilt.

"And when I hear Robert Roberson look me in the eye today and tell me they wouldn’t let me tell my side of the story at the trial, and he didn’t even know at that time that he had autism, and so he didn’t know he could argue with his lawyer. He didn’t know he could go to the judge and say I want to speak. He didn’t know any of that. His lawyer just said sit down and shut up. That’s wrong. That’s wrong," said Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Allen).

Last year, Roberson was on the verge of execution until bipartisan lawmakers issued a subpoena which resulted in the Texas Supreme Court pausing the execution. In July, a judge set next week’s execution date.

Dateline NBC Shows New Evidence

Ahead of the scheduled execution, Dateline NBC released a podcast dedicated to the case, and in a conversation between Lester Holt and Nikki's maternal grandfather, Larry Bowman, brand-new details were released about the judge in Anderson County who presided over Roberson's 2003 trial.

"Larry Bowman told us a judge in Palestine called the hospital, informing staff that Robert was no longer allowed to make decisions about Nikki," Holt said.

"Matter of fact, Judge Bentley told ’em we were the parents," Bowman said.

"Did you have to make the decision to take her off support?" Holt asked.

"Yeah," Bowman responded. "Yeah, we did."

Robert Roberson Interview

What they're saying:

Roberson spoke about his daughter in a newly released interview with the Associated Press.

"I never shook her, hit her, or nothing, no sir, no sir."

"Like I said, it was bad enough losing my little girl and then when they accused me of it, I couldn't believe it."

"For many, many years, I thought about how would she be like today and stuff, you know, and what type of life we would have out there and stuff, you know."

"I will always remember her, always, as long as I'm breathing and stuff, I always remember her."

Robert Roberson said he’s not scared of dying and if his execution is upheld, he’s ready.