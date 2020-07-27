Robbery suspect shot by another suspect in Far East Dallas
article
DALLAS - A Dallas suspect was apparently shot by one of his cohorts in a botched robbery attempt.
It happened early Sunday morning at a home on Gail Street in Far East Dallas.
Police said three masked men broke into the house to steal a safe.
One suspect tried to pistol whip the victim inside but the gun went off and another suspect was shot in the leg.
That suspect, 27-year-old DeMarcus Wilbert, was treated at the hospital and then jailed. He will be charged with aggravated robbery.
The other two suspects are still on the run.