Roanoke train derailment causes traffic delays

Crews are cleaning up after a train derailed in Roanoke, in Denton County.

It happened early Tuesday morning near Highway 377. Three coal cars and one locomotive went off the tracks.

No one was hurt, but the derailment is causing significant traffic delays in the city.

The railroad crossings between Byron Nelson Boulevard and Henrietta Creek Road were closed before railroad crews safely moved the train.

Part of southbound Hwy. 377 remains shut down because of the work.

"With it being cold, our biggest concern is any distal fuel leaking from the locomotive, which it's not. We've already uncoupled the train, and they've moved it down to open up the crossings. So that's done. Now it's just getting this cleaned up right here at the site where the derailment occurred. That's the biggest thing, and they have crews on site doing that," said Doug Parks, the Roanoke Fire Department's fire marshal.

The work is expected to take several hours.