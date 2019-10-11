Rick Perry, Pete Sessions caught up in Ukraine controversy

Two businessmen with links to Ukraine are facing charges of illegal contributions to United States political campaigns. And two Texas politicians are now caught up in the complicated controversy.

The businessmen who have ties to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani lobbied a U.S. congressman in 2018 for help ousting the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The facts in the indictment and campaign finance reports indicate the beneficiary was former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions.

The men who were arrested – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – are accused of leveraging political donations to force the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Prosecutors said their effort was aided by laundered money.

Sessions said Thursday he didn’t know about the alleged coordinated effort to remove the ambassador.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry. They’re demanding he produce documents related to Ukraine and President Trump’s June 25 phone call.

Last week, the president blamed Perry for the call which is at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Democrats hope the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine will provide more information when she testifies Friday.