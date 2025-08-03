Richardson juvenile arrested for aggravated robbery after officer-involved shooting
RICHARDSON, Texas - There were no injuries reported after an early morning officer-involved shooting in Richardson.
What we know:
According to the Richardson Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Spring Valley Road for a report of an aggravated robbery.
The employee of the business told police that around 3:40 a.m., he was robbed at gunpoint.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
Officers began searching the surrounding area and found a male matching the description of the suspect across the street at the DART Spring Valley Station.
When the male saw the officers, he ran. During the chase with officers, police say the male "displayed a handgun," that prompted one of the officers to discharge their weapon.
The suspect was not struck or injured and was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Police say the suspect has been identified as a juvenile, and his name will not be released.
The aggravated robbery is still under investigation.
