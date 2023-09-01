Richardson junior high closes gap in advanced classes through inclusive enrollment

A Richardson junior high school that was diverse in the hallways but not in its advanced classrooms discovered a way to close the gap.

It's called ‘Operation Spot 'Em and Got 'Em,’ and the data shows it's working.

When Emiliano Urbina enrolled in seventh grade at Parkhill Junior High, he did not sign up for any advanced classes.

"I thought I couldn't do it," he said.

Eighth-grader Jessica Barcenas made the same decision.

"I didn't think I was ready for advanced classes," she said.

For both, English is a second language, and their parents from Mexico never attended college.

Counselor Kelly Mountjoy realized it was a pattern among incoming economically disadvantaged students.

"Two kids from the entire school out of 100 students were taking advanced science," she said.

Enrollment in advanced classes is open to all, so Mountjoy saw untapped potential. She began digging into data and talking to elementary teachers.

"It's not just test grades. They also have to have the will to want to do well," she said.

She and her partner counselor identified dozens of kids who had what it would take.

"We told them we see you as an amazing learner and we want you to soar and try these classes and also support you," she said.

Those students enrolled in 50 advanced classes with a goal of a 70% passing rate.

What actually happened exceeded expectations.

Dr. Summer Martin is Richardson ISD's director of counseling and prevention services.

"96% passed multiple advanced classes some with all As," she said. "They changed the trajectory of these kids’ lives. The next thing we are doing is expanding across all the junior highs this spring."

This year, Jessica has her sights set on one day being a veterinarian.

"It's made me more confident in myself that I can pursue things in a more challenging way," she said.

This year, the students expanded the number of advanced classes they chose from 50 to 64.

Mountjoy will be sharing about the plan at a statewide conference next month.