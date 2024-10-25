Richardson ISD students take part in arcade cardboard challenge

The creativity of a then 9-year-old boy who created an arcade out of cardboard is continuing to inspire a new generation of kids.

It's known as the cardboard challenge.

Richardson ISD gave its elementary school students the cardboard challenge as part of an advanced learning assignment.

While the cardboard arcade games have no lights or sounds, it’s easy to see all the light bulbs lighting up inside their heads.

"This was a project based on Caine's Arcade to upcycle materials, think creatively, use what they have and make something fun," explained teacher Surekha Patel.

Caine Monroy sparked a movement with his cardboard arcade at his dad’s Los Angeles auto shop back in 2012 when he was 9 years old.

In the beginning, Caine had his arcade but no customers. But that changed with Nirvan Mullick, a documentary filmmaker, discovered the arcade and brought in customers. Thus, the cardboard challenge was born.

Dr Leah Hanes, CEO of Two Bit Circus Foundation, was one of Caine's mentors. She says $250,000 was raised for Caine's education.

Now, October is the month of the global cardboard challenge.

"It also gives children the idea that they can invent," Hanes said. "We only remember about 10% of what we read two weeks later. But we remember 90% of what we did."

This year, all Richardson ISD elementary schools gave kids in gifted and talented services the cardboard challenge inspired by Caine.

"These kids blew me away with their creativity, flexible thinking, collaboration and looking at things a different way. It was phenomenal," Patel said.

Caine is now 21 years old and just graduated in May from Cal State Dominguez Hills with a degree in business. He still loves to see how his arcade is continuing to inspire others.