Richardson ISD cancels classes for 5 schools due to boil water notice

Some Richardson ISD schools will be closed on Thursday due to a boil water notice.

The city says the water tower located near Mimosa and Dogwood lost all water pressure on Wednesday after an equipment malfunction that failed to notify operators of a problem.

About 17,000 customers near the tower are urged to boil their water before drinking it. The notice affects people who live between Coit and Highway 75 and between Arapaho and Spring Valley.

Because of the boil water notice, Richardson ISD says the following schools will be closed Thursday:

Arapaho Classical Magnet

Dover Elementary School

Heights Elementary

Richardson West Junior High School

Richardson High School

The school district says it will provide an update for Friday classes on Thursday.

Richardson will be handing out water bottles until 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Heights Recreation Center and again Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

